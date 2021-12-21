Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $384.55 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $384.55 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,107.72 or 0.98645337 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048445 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031204 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $792.99 or 0.01626025 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003737 BTC.
- Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
