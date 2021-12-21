Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $883,402.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,616,035 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

