Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Trading Up 2.1%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) shares were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 160,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 333,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.