Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 118,072 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $483,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

