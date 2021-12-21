Fusion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $52.90 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,085.56 or 0.99505718 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,426,555 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.