Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 7.8% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.66. 57,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,756,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

