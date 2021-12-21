FY2021 Earnings Estimate for General Electric Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

