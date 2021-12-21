Game.com Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $58,116.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00200143 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

