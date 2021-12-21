GamerCoin (GHX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.60 or 0.08165529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,712.19 or 1.00201671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

