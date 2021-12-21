Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)’s share price fell 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. 2,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several brokerages have commented on GAMCF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt raised Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

