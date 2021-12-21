GateToken Price Tops $6.08 (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $6.08 or 0.00012377 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $471.81 million and $4.38 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00201032 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,578,011 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

