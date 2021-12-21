Gather Hits Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Gather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $351,229.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gather has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars.

