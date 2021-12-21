GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.72

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 245950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCMG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 295,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

