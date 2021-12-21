GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.54 and last traded at $48.38. Approximately 19,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,371,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

