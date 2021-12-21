GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.54 and last traded at $48.38. Approximately 19,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,371,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.
The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
