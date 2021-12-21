Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 731.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $346.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.56. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.41 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.52.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

