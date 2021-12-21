Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $475.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $560.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.48.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $344.35. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 12-month low of $214.41 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.