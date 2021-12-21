General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 58.3% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Broadcom by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $645.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $646.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $556.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.57. The stock has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

