General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

