General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 14.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

