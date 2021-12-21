General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.99% of General Mills worth $364,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in General Mills by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 549,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

