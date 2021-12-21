General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.71-$33.83 EPS.

GIS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Get General Mills alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.