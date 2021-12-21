General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-$33.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.79.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.