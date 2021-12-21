Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS: GNBT) is one of 909 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Generex Biotechnology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13% Generex Biotechnology Competitors -4,189.03% -129.54% -14.10%

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million -$33.33 million -0.14 Generex Biotechnology Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.05

Generex Biotechnology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology. Generex Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.77, indicating that its stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Generex Biotechnology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Generex Biotechnology Competitors 5264 19410 41795 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 79.79%. Given Generex Biotechnology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generex Biotechnology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Generex Biotechnology peers beat Generex Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

