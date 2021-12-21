Gentarium (GTM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $176,392.68 and $3.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.28 or 0.08189544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,183.41 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,979,320 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.