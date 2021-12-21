GeoDB 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,080.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $828,869.91 and approximately $13,080.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,032,783 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.