GeoDB Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $828,869.91 and approximately $13,080.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,032,783 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

