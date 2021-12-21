GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.07% of GFL Environmental worth $381,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

