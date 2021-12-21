Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 8,883 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

