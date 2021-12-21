Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 4,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

