Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CMO Sells $625,464.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GL stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 83,595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

