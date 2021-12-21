GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.54. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 155,215 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,477 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.