GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $289,453.77

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $289,453.77 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

