Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $195,173.13

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $195,173.13 and approximately $44,298.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.90 or 0.08167107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,980.64 or 1.00009918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00072265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

