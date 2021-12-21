Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 391,930 shares changing hands.
AUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.33.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
