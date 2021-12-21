Goodwin Investment Advisory Purchases 19,362 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3,127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

