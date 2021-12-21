Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 6,040 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60.

On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $9.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. 125,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $135.84. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.40, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

