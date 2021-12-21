Gordon Mattingly Sells 10,000 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gordon Mattingly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 124,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

