Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Reaches $907,567.01

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $907,567.01 and approximately $313,011.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

