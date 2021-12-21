Govi Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $12.27 million and $1.07 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,030,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

