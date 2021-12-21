Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

