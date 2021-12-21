Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,716,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

DFAX opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

