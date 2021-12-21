Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.