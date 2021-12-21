Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

