Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.29

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 305.29 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 307.40 ($4.06). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 307.20 ($4.06), with a volume of 538,373 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.89) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.95) to GBX 390 ($5.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($391.91).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

