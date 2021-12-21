Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 551.9% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 714.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,454.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,434.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

