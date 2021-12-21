Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.40

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$98.40 and traded as high as C$103.26. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$101.33, with a volume of 119,980 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.81.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

