Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 146,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.