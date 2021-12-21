Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Market Capitalization Tops $8.52 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $578,088.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

