Graphlinq Protocol Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $8.50 million and $382,586.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00201032 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.