Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Green Dot worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.